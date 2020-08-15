Bezant Hits Market Capitalization of $8.38 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Bezant has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and Fatbtc. In the last week, Bezant has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00159938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.01892513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00196062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00129769 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 866,829,993 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

