BidaskClub Downgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.17.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.43. 2,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,697. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.17. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 13.19.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.