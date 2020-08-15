BidaskClub Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,155. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. Zillow Group has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $85.10.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $69,101,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $338,910.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,379,868 shares of company stock valued at $174,914,749 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,097,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,674,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $455,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.