BidaskClub Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,155. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. Zillow Group has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $85.10.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,097,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,674,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $455,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.