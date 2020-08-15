Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 94.91%.

Shares of BMNM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920. Bimini Capital Managment has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

