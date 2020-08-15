BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. 12,686,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,183. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 721.57% and a negative return on equity of 562.09%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

