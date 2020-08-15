BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.79.

BCRX traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 7,222,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058,415. The company has a market capitalization of $728.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 53,981.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 54,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.