BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 645.85% and a negative net margin of 58.75%.

BIOL stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.01. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other BIOLASE news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 5,173,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $3,052,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

