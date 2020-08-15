BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 15,212.64%.

BNGO opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.88. BioNano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

