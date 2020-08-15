BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $64.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $892.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.90. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

