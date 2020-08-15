BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $64.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.
NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $892.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.90. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
