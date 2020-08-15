Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. 7,787,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 207.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

