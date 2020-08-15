bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. 734,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. Research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,716 shares of company stock worth $110,272. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 57.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,179.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in bluebird bio by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,303 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in bluebird bio by 691.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 271,505 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

