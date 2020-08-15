BMO Capital Markets Raises Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $115.00

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 113,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $44,773,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,319 shares of company stock valued at $45,593,188. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

