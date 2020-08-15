BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

APTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.85.

APTX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.83. 14,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,228. The company has a market cap of $186.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.41. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

