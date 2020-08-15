BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.85. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

Get BRAINSWAY LTD/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.