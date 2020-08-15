BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s (BWAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.69.

Shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 53.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 78.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

