Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,701,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.61. 831,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,059. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

