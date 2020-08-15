Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New $15.95 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 536,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 270,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 98,367 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,974. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

