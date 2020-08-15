Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 594,560 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15,124.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,560 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.77. 1,040,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,085. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

