BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LND traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $237.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Get BRASILAGRO COMP/S alerts:

About BRASILAGRO COMP/S

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.