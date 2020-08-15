Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

