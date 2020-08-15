Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Brickell Biotech Company Profile
