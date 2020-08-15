Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 47,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 150,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $63.16. 5,606,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,051,812. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

