Brokerages Expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Earnings of -$3.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($3.81). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($3.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($10.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.76) to ($8.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($12.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($9.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,716 shares of company stock valued at $110,272. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,328. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.