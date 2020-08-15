Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Grocery Outlet also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

NYSE:GO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. 1,148,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $857,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,019.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 87,336 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $3,766,801.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,074,324.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,016 shares of company stock valued at $11,358,716.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 111,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

