Brokerages Expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). MTBC posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

MTBC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on MTBC in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MTBC from $10.00 to $10.95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research note on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their target price on MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.35. 138,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,632. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. MTBC has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $13.40.

In related news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,416 shares in the company, valued at $379,632.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $57,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,918 shares of company stock valued at $507,791. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MTBC by 469.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MTBC during the second quarter worth $97,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC during the first quarter worth $83,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in MTBC by 105.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

