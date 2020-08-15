Brooge (NASDAQ:BROG) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brooge (NASDAQ:BROG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Brooge stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Brooge has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooge stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooge Holdings (NASDAQ:BROG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Ltd. is a holding company, which is created for the purpose of effectuating the business combination with Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

