Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPY has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,798. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 31,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 89,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 676,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 322,874 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

