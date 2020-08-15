BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Announces Earnings Results

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%.

BSQR stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic bought 67,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,465.92. Over the last three months, insiders bought 85,629 shares of company stock valued at $110,865. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

