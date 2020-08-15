Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of BFGC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 126,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Bullfrog Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
About Bullfrog Gold
