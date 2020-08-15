Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of BFGC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 126,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Bullfrog Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

About Bullfrog Gold

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

