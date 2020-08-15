CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 27th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

CAIXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

