CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 27th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

CAIXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of CAIXABANK/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About CAIXABANK/ADR

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CAIXABANK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIXABANK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit