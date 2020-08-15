Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,701,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 503,754 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,942,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 767,571 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 221,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 147,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

