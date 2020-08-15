Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.00 ($69.41).

COK stock traded down €3.38 ($3.98) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €44.50 ($52.35). The stock had a trading volume of 584,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cancom has a 1-year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.31.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

