Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LGND. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.25. 146,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,046. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 27.41 and a current ratio of 27.53.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

