CanYaCoin (CAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDAX and Lykke Exchange. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $1,025.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $702.88 or 0.05921203 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00015761 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00050368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.