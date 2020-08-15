Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Capital One Financial worth $54,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,529. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

