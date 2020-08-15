CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CARG has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 77,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $2,371,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,370,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,069.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 872,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,186. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CarGurus by 941.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

