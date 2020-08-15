Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.96. 2,037,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,880. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.