Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

