Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.29 ($5.05).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of ETR CEC1 traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €3.76 ($4.42). 9,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 million and a P/E ratio of -10.05. Ceconomy has a one year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a one year high of €5.30 ($6.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.