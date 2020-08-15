Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 21,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,903.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,518 shares in the company, valued at $83,395.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,306 shares of company stock valued at $124,442 in the last ninety days. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 58,721 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

