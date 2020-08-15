Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 168,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,498. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 203,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

