Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%.

CSSE stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Several analysts have commented on CSSE shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

