China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.65 EPS

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $1.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $555.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.49.

CYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

