Christopher William Walters Purchases 8,000 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 8,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blucora stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Blucora Inc has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. Blucora’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Blucora by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.