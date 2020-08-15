Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 6,050 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 127.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 2,315,472 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after buying an additional 944,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $63.85. 3,841,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,111,048. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.64 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $235,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,289.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $105,095.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,108.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,413 shares of company stock worth $4,309,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

