Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.23 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.71. 1,224,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.52. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

