Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $4.09 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,037,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $140,169,000 after buying an additional 162,323 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.34. 3,401,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,655. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average of $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

