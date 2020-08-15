Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in AbbVie by 115.0% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2,961.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after buying an additional 427,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in AbbVie by 122.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $95.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,442,048. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

