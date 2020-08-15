Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,090 shares of company stock worth $187,875,441. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.82. 1,013,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.92. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $335.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

