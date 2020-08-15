Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.51. 2,097,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

