Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 345 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.66. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

